UP CityFest is a go in Ishpeming

During a regular meeting the council voted to allow the event, with coronavirus restrictions in place
During a regular meeting the council voted to allow the event, with coronavirus restrictions in place(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council voted Wednesday to let a religious festival take place at Al Quaal Recreation Area. The council met Wednesday night and heard from Dr. Robert Songer, he’s organizing what’s called U.P. CityFest.

The event will feature live music, food vendors and stunt motorcycle demonstrations. The event is capped at 500 people and all atendees have to pre-register, wear masks and remain socially distant. After the meeting Dr. Songer spoke about the importance of the churches especially during the pandemic.

"As a doctor I've been taking care of people and what I see is anxiety, I see fear, anxious people, and the churches provide a very positive impact on our society and as the churches are coming together around Marquette County we want to show the love of Jesus to our community," said Dr. Songer, Organizer for the event.

The event is set for August 15 at Al Quaal in Ishpeming. It’s a collaboration with U.P. CityServe and LifeLight and Marquette County west end churches have shown their support as well. This will be the first year for the event.

