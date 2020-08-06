Seasonably Warm Weather Continues. Look for an Increase in Humidity and a Chance of Showers to Begin the Weekend
Friday: Mostly Sunny
Highs: near 80 into the 80s with the coolest readings near Lake Michigan
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: near 80
Sunday: Warm and humid, sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 80s
Look for a front to pass through Upper Michigan on Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid air is expected to filter in behind the front.
