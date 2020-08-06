Advertisement

Seasonably Warm Weather Continues. Look for an Increase in Humidity and a Chance of Showers to Begin the Weekend

By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday: Mostly Sunny

Highs: near 80 into the 80s with the coolest readings near Lake Michigan

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: near 80

Sunday: Warm and humid, sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 80s

Look for a front to pass through Upper Michigan on Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Less humid air is expected to filter in behind the front.

