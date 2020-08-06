Advertisement

Record-breaking turnout for Primary Election Day in Michigan

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says just over 2.5 million people voted in this August primary, with 1.6 million voters casting their ballot through the mail, making this the highest number of absentee ballots ever casted in Michigan’s history.
Voters casting their ballots in Marquette on Tuesday.
Voters casting their ballots in Marquette on Tuesday.(Remi Murrey)
By Remi Murrey
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press conference on Thursday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson provides new insight into how the primary election process went across the state, and how officials will use this information ahead of election day in November.

“What August shows is that we can hold safe, accessible and secure elections in the midst of a pandemic,” she explained.

Benson says just over 2.5 million people voted in this August primary, with 1.6 million voters casting their ballot through the mail, making this the highest number of absentee ballots ever casted in Michigan’s history.

The previous record of 1.3 million happened in the 2016 presidential election.  

“That is the largest turnout we have ever had in an August primary. It surpasses the previous record of 2.2 million that was set in the August 2018 primary,” said Benson.  

In Marquette County, the Clerk’s Office said they too saw an increase in voter turnout for the area. 

“The primary, if we usually hit into the percentage range of the 20′s we’re good. We hit into the percentage range of the 30′s so I felt good about that,” said Marquette County Clerk, Linda Talsma.

The County Clerk’s Office didn’t see a high turnout at the polls, which they expected, but they did receive thousands of absentee ballots from voters and didn’t experience any challenges.  

“We had absentee voter counting boards set up, and we had those set up in the higher precincts with the higher vote counts, so those were set up and made the process go much easier and faster,” said Talsma.

Despite an increase in voter participation come November, the County Clerk’s Office says they won’t make any changes because of the ease they experienced on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, across the state, Benson says changes need to be made in both federal and state infrastructures to support the state's anticipated 3 million mailed-in ballots to come on Election Day. 

These changes will hopefully be seen within the United States Postal Service, clerks’ offices throughout the state and through the submission of ballots.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Peter White Public Library millage passes with wide margin

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A millage renewal for the Peter White Public Library passed with a large margin in Skandia and Sands Township.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases climb to more than 600 Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 41,009 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.26 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 6.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Attorney General Nessel sets plans to enforce COVID-19 protections at long-term care facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
An executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlines required protections at these facilities, safeguarding the health and safety of residents and employees. These include mask mandates, visitor restrictions and required communication of positive cases. Willful violations of these orders are a criminal offense, which carries a penalty of 90 days in jail and a $500 fine for each offense.

Latest News

News

Mobile food pantries coming to Copper Country this month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Portage Health Foundation is bringing trucks to L’Anse, Ontonagon and Houghton.

Press Release

$347K federal funds invested in Upper Peninsula communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Areas receiving funds are Menominee County, Bessemer, Ironwood, Calumet, Gogebic County and Caspian.

News

Marquette Lions Club to host second can drive Saturday, Aug. 8

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
From 10 a.m. - noon, cans and plastic bottles will be collected at the Lions Lakeside Park in Marquette. It will be a drive through style event, with volunteers unloading the cans and bottles from cars to limit possible exposure to COVID-19. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Lions Club Worldwide Initiatives and local organizations, including Bay Cliff Health Camp and the Salvation Army.

News

DATA millage renewal approved

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Data buses pick up customers and drop them off exactly where they want to go within the covered areas.

News

Niagara police department receives grant for first responders training

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The $3,670 grant was from the Twin Cities Emergency Providers Fund which was set up in 2016.

News

U.P. Cycle raises awareness about environment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Works of art were created using items that would’ve been thrown out otherwise.