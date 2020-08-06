Advertisement

Portion of County Road 550 closed due to serious crash

The road is closed from the Sugarloaf Avenue and Hawley Street intersection to Old Saloon Road, authorities said.
(AP Images)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of County Road 550 is closed temporarily after a serious traffic crash.

The road is closed from the Sugarloaf Avenue and Hawley Street intersection to Old Saloon Road, authorities said.

No information is immediately available on vehicles involved.

There are reports of injuries, but no word on the severity.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman rescued from water off Little Presque Isle

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
According to Law Enforcement on scene a woman went missing off of Little Presque Isle around 2:45 Thursday afternoon.

Back to School & Beyond

Gov. Whitmer signs executive order requiring masks at child care centers, camps

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michigan has seen COVID-19 outbreaks at these locations, adding to the mounting evidence that children can contract and spread the virus.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: COVID-19 testing available in Watersmeet Saturday for Michigan, Wisconsin residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
No pre-registration is required for this testing, but it is recommended. To do so, call 906-358-4588.

Latest News

Press Release

Poll promoted to director at the YMCA’s Systems Control Little Sparks Child Care Center in Iron Mountain

Updated: 2 hours ago
Poll, a lead teacher in the preschool room, has been promoted to director after the retirement of previous director Sue Nelson.

News

Wisconsin DNR sends notices regarding wastewater discharge for Johnson Controls/Tyco facility in Marinette

Updated: 3 hours ago
The draft permit proposes substantial reductions in arsenic loading to the Menominee River and first-time imposition of PFAS limitations.

State

EGLE awards $1.7M for 36 electric vehicle charger stations to be constructed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By EGLE
Grants are still available to build out the statewide network. One location was awarded in Upper Michigan--the City of Norway.

Press Release

UPPCO seeking proposals from developers of utility scale renewable energy installations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By UPPCO
UPPCO's Integrated Resource Plan approval is allowing to transition to more than 50 percent clean, reliable, and affordable energy by 2025.

News

Marijuana Regulatory Agency recalls contaminated pre-rolls, suspends processor licenses pending investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Contaminated 'pre-rolls' were sold in retails outlets across the state, including at The Fire Station in Negaunee. The processor, out of Bay City, had its license suspended pending further investigation.

News

Negaunee Public Schools announce return to learning plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The district is set to start in-person classes five days a week Sept. 1.