Portion of County Road 550 closed due to serious crash

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A portion of County Road 550 is closed temporarily after a serious traffic crash.

The road is closed from the Sugarloaf Avenue and Hawley Street intersection to Old Saloon Road, authorities said.

No information is immediately available on vehicles involved.

There are reports of injuries, but no word on the severity.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.