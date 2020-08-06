Poll promoted to director at the YMCA’s Systems Control Little Sparks Child Care Center in Iron Mountain

Advertisement

Heather Poll has been promoted to director of the Systems Control Little Sparks Child Care Center at the Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Systems Control Little Sparks Child Care Center at the Northern Lights YMCA has a new director.

Heather Poll, a lead teacher in the preschool room, has been promoted to director after the retirement of previous director Sue Nelson.

“We are excited and thrilled to have Heather as our new director in the child care center,” Northern Lights YMCA center director Jonathan Ringel said. “Heather is a tremendously qualified individual with many years of experience working with children and families.”

Poll has worked in Little Sparks as a lead preschool teacher since the center’s inception in March of 2019. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human services, and has also held positions as a community outreach coordinator for the Michigan Alliance for Families, a regional parent liaison for the Copper County Great Start Collaborative and an infant/toddler teacher for the Little Huskies Child Development Center at Michigan Tech.

“I have been working with families and children for over 20 years,” Poll said. “I’ve worn many hats in the development of my career, but working with young children is my passion. I’m excited to now have the opportunity to continue helping Little Sparks Child Care Center blossom in my new role as director.”

Poll is married to her high school sweetheart and has two children ages 16 and 12. Originally from down state Michigan, Poll attended Michigan Tech and decided to stay and raise a family in the U.P. Her family relocated to Iron Mountain in 2012.

The Systems Control Little Sparks Child Care Center at the Northern Lights YMCA accepts children ages six weeks to five years old. Little Sparks has highly-qualified staff and earned a Great Start to Quality three-star rating.

A flat weekly rate for full time enrollees includes all snacks and meals, YMCA membership and other free YMCA exclusive enrichment activities, like swim lessons.

For more information, contact at 906-239-3717, or stop by the YMCA.

