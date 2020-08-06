Peter White Public Library millage passes with wide margin

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A millage renewal for the Peter White Public Library passed by a wide margin on election day.

The millage, which was around one mill, was for Sands Township and Skandia. It passed in Skandia with about 70 percent approval and in Sands, 80 percent.

The money goes to the library's operations fund, to help pay for day-to-day services and basic operations. The Library Director says she's very happy with the level of support the townships have shown.

"We've not had a township hit that high and Sands was 80 percent this time so, I think that's pretty awesome especially in this current climate when I had no idea what to expect from the election," said PWPL Director, Andrea Ingmire

Millage renewals are on the November ballot for Chocolay, Marquette and West Branch Townships.

