Niagara police department receives grant for first responders training

The $3,670 grant was from the Twin Cities Emergency Providers Fund which was set up in 2016.
A Niagara police car
A Niagara police car(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) -The Niagara Police Department has received a grant from the M & M Community Foundation for first responder training and equipment.

The $3,670 grant was from the Twin Cities Emergency Providers Fund which was set up in 2016. This fund provides grants to fire, ambulance and rescue squads for critical needs.

This opportunity will enhance training among the different organizations to provide preparedness.

“The goal of the training is to have the three entities that work closest together, that would be rescue, fire and police. We continue to work together and strive to have a common bond and understanding of what each person’s responsibility is on scene. We will continue to provide great service for our community,” said the Niagara Police chief, Angela Moreau

Grant funding through the M & M Foundation is made possible, through community donors.

