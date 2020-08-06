Negaunee Public Schools announce return to learning plan

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools has set its plan for returning to learning Sept. 1.

The district’s school board approved the plan Wednesday to start in-person classes five days a week. Superintendent Dan Skewis says Negaunee families will get full details in the mail Thursday or Friday about enhanced protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Click here to read more.

“That includes the wearing of masks while students are inside of the building,” Skewis said. “Mask breaks will be worked in throughout the day where students will go outside with their classroom and take a break. We know that it’s going to be an adjustment.”

Skewis answered more questions about the plans on Thursday’s TV6 Morning News. Part 1 of the interview is above. Click here to watch Part 2.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.