Mobile food pantries coming to Copper Country this month

Portage Health Foundation is bringing trucks to L’Anse, Ontonagon and Houghton.
Photo courtesy: Feeding America West Michigan/mBank
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The roar of hunger has been heard louder than normal this summer in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula, prompting Portage Health Foundation to bring Feeding America West Michigan’s Mobile Food Pantry to the area three times in August.

“These are trying times, and we are committed to supporting food access in our community,” said Dr. Michelle Seguin, Director of Community Health at PHF. “We’re excited to be partnering with Feeding America West Michigan, Community Action Food Pantry, Ontonagon Area Schools, and local volunteers to bring healthy food options to our friends and neighbors.”

Each Mobile Food Pantry will provide a variety of foods, including fresh produce and dairy items to approximately 300 families. Attendees will not have to show identification or proof of income to receive food; however, they will be required to provide basic contact information and affirm that they are in need of food. Boxes of food will be provided in a drive-through format. Each event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Three Mobile Food Pantries are scheduled:

  • Thursday, August 13, 2 p.m. at the Community Action Food Pantry in Houghton (Western U.P. Food Bank at 926 Dodge Street)
  • Thursday, August 20, 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Arena in L’Anse (204 Division Street)
  • Thursday, August 27, 3:30 p.m. at Ontonagon Area Schools in Ontonagon (701 Parker Avenue)

These events are being funded by Portage Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund. This is a restricted fund maintained for the purpose of mobilizing resources for the citizens of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. All monies contributed to this restricted fund will be used locally for the distribution of health/humanitarian relief.

To support this and other projects like it, visit phfgive.org/covid19.

This press release was sent on behalf of the Portage Health Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

