Marquette Lions Club to host second can drive Saturday, Aug. 8

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After raising $8,000 during a can drive in May, the Marquette Lions Club is holding a second event this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. - noon, cans and plastic bottles will be collected at the Lions Lakeside Park in Marquette. It will be a drive through style event, with volunteers unloading the cans and bottles from cars to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Lions Club Worldwide Initiatives and local organizations, including Bay Cliff Health Camp and the Salvation Army.

“The more cans that we have to redeem, the more money we have to give away. There’s a motto in Lionism - where there’s a need, there’s a lion - and our goal is to give every penny away to those in need,” said Gretchen Preston, Member of the Marquette Lions Club.

Following the event, the cans and bottles will be quarantined for two weeks before being counted and returned.

