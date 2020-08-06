Marijuana Regulatory Agency recalls contaminated pre-rolls, suspends processor licenses pending investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a public health and safety bulletin Thursday, notifying the public of a marijuana product recall of contaminated “pre-rolls” from retail outlets located in Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee, and Lapeer. In addition, the MRA stipulated and agreed to a 14-day suspension of the medical and adult-use processor licenses of 3843 Euclid LLC in Bay City, pending further MRA investigation.

On July 31, 2020, the MRA initiated an investigation into the operation of 3843 Euclid LLC’s medical marijuana processor facility and co-located adult-use marijuana processor establishment based on information that an individual at the business licked a pre-roll marijuana product while making the product.

In the interest of the public health and safety, the MRA issued an order which placed all marijuana products in the business’ inventory identified in the statewide monitoring system as a “pre-roll” on an administrative hold during the ongoing investigation and prohibited the sale or transfer of any marijuana products on administrative hold.

In response to the administrative hold order, 3843 Euclid LLC represented to the MRA that it voluntarily ceased all processing activities as of the close of business on July 31, 2020 and intends to remain inactive until further instruction from the MRA.

This stipulated order does not preclude the MRA from taking disciplinary action, including but not limited to issuing an order of summary suspension, a formal complaint, and/or a consent order to resolve any violations identified in the investigation. Any violations of this stipulated order may result in fines and/or other sanctions under state law and/or associated administrative rules.

Additional investigation is required and no further information will be made available while an investigation is pending.

Consumers who have these contaminated pre-rolls in their possession should return them to the provisioning center or retailer where they were purchased for proper disposal. Provisioning centers must notify patients and caregivers who purchased these pre-rolls of the recall.

Consumers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician. Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone at 517-284-8599.

