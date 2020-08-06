Krispy Kreme thanks teachers with free doughnut

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.

The chain says it’s their way of saying thank you “for all that you do.”

School looks different this year & everyone is helping to educate kids no matter where the classroom is📚✏️To thank our educators, get a FREE Straight A Dozen w/any dozen purchase, 8/11 only🍩



US & CAN participating shops only. While supplies last. Info - https://t.co/LEJAIKu76G pic.twitter.com/suwe2iIpcB — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 5, 2020

On top of that, Krispy Kreme will also give everyone who orders a dozen donuts an extra special "straight-A" dozen on Tuesday, August 11.

Krispy Kreme says it’s a sweet way to say thank you to everyone helping out during this difficult time - teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends.

More information about the giveaway is available online.

