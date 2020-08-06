Iron County Voices for Racial Justice host ‘The Pact’

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -Around 75 Upper Michigan residents gathered Wednesday night, at Sunset Lake pavilion in in Iron River, to open their ears and listen about racial differences.

A dialogue called ‘The Pact’ was recited in front of the audience. It was presented by two men who grew up in Iron County.

They wanted bring awareness to the importance of understanding individuals' lived experiences. It also created a platform that encouraged dialogue between individuals from multiple walks of life.

One of the speakers, Dr. James L. Woods said he enjoys sharing his experience.

“For me, it’s really having an ear-to-ear. Opening your mind and thinking about other people’s lived experiences and how it might impact your or not impact. Also, how the decisions we make as individuals may negatively or positively impact others,” he said.

Lance Crevier, a Crystal Falls resident who attended, wanted to learn something new.

“I’m at this event because I think it’s important to start listening. It’s a big part of what I’m trying to do, is just educate myself on all the issues at hand. I’m trying to get a better perspective of where people are coming from,” he said.

Voices for Racial Justice is an Iron County group that will continue to hold events similar.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.