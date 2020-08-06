Heat & humidity building into this weekend

We’re easing gradually back into a summertime pattern with steadily rising heat and humidity through this coming weekend. Occasional thundershowers are possible from late Friday through early next week.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, small chance of isolated thundershowers looking east.

Highs: 70s to near 80

Friday: Somewhat warmer, mostly sunny

Highs: centered around 80

Saturday: More humid, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80

Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of the time rain-free

Highs: mainly 80s

Warm and humid weather will continue into the first of next week followed by a trend toward cooler, more seasonable weather.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.