Heat & humidity building into this weekend
Occasional thundershowers are possible from late Friday through early next week.
We’re easing gradually back into a summertime pattern with steadily rising heat and humidity through this coming weekend. Occasional thundershowers are possible from late Friday through early next week.
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, small chance of isolated thundershowers looking east.
Highs: 70s to near 80
Friday: Somewhat warmer, mostly sunny
Highs: centered around 80
Saturday: More humid, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: around 80
Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of the time rain-free
Highs: mainly 80s
Warm and humid weather will continue into the first of next week followed by a trend toward cooler, more seasonable weather.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.