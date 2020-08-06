Golf Scramble for YMCA’s Annual Campaign

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers teed up this afternoon for the 19th Annual Golf Scramble.

“Today is the four-person scramble. They will be going off individually. We’ve done our best to follow CDC guidelines. You’ll see hand sanitizer, masks, all outdoor seating,” said Caron Dalo, Fund Development Director for the YMCA.

It’s all to help the YMCA’s Annual Campaign, which provides Y memberships and other resources to other families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

“We have had the same sponsor for the past 19 years which is State Wide Real Estate. They are our major partner. It is important to them to be a part of making Delta County more available especially to kids and families,” said Salo.

“A lot of the kids in the area are not able to afford certain things, especially things that the Y provides like childcare, daycare while they’re at work, swimming lessons, and other outdoor activities. I think it’s important because of course as we all know kids are spending a lot of time on their phones rather than doing outside and that’s what the Y promotes,” said David Harris, Owner/Broker of State Wide Real Estate in Escanaba.

Lunch was a grab and go style this year with outdoor seating to promote social distancing.

“Lunch was sponsored by Elmer’s and Viau’s County Market and of course a lot of great sponsors in the area have been supporting this event for many, many years,” said Harris.

The YMCA is thankful for all of its support.

“We have the most generous community and the YMCA is beyond blessed. We also have Garceau Insurance and West Bend Insurance with us as major partners and then there’s all the additional partners. We have more than 200 donors to our day to make this a positive and a successful event,” said Salo.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.