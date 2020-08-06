EGLE awards $1.7M for 36 electric vehicle charger stations to be constructed

LANSING, Mich. (EGLE/WLUC) -Drivers of electric vehicles will have more locations to recharge their vehicle’s batteries as they travel across Michigan through $1.7 million in grants announced today by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for direct current fast chargers (DCFC) along well-traveled routes, which will make it more convenient for drivers to reach their destinations.

EGLE is committed to the future of mobility through investment in infrastructure that is needed to support EVs and it has identified optimal charger locations across Michigan. The EGLE Charge Up Michigan Program grants will partially fund 36 EV DC fast charging stations with a total of 76 plug-in points for automobiles and light-utility vehicles. Charging stations recently came online in Marshall, Big Rapids, Gaylord and Cadillac (photo at left of chargers at J&H Family Stores on Division Street courtesy of Consumers Energy). Other charging stations are expected to be operational later this year.

“Michigan is known for building America’s cars, and this commitment to future mobility infrastructure continues to keep us at the forefront of needed automotive innovation,” said Governor Whitmer. “With partnerships like this between government and private industry, we will take actions that will have a positive and lasting environmental impact while improving transportation infrastructure.”

“These grants show a commitment by EGLE, private businesses and Michigan utilities to expand the availability of electric vehicle chargers across the state and facilitate EV adoption among Michigan drivers,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “This is a significant step toward an electrified transportation future that will keep Michigan in the forefront of cutting-edge mobility and writes another chapter in the state’s storied history of innovation in the transportation industry.”

Public or private entities can apply for EGLE grants of up to $70,000 per charger station. The funding is to be used toward the cost of a DC fast charging station, including site preparation, equipment installation, networking fees and signage. Under the program, EGLE, the host site owner and the electric utility that serves the site will each pay for about a third of the cost to install the DC fast charger – the fastest of three options to charge a vehicle battery. The EGLE grants come from the more than $9.7 million allocated to Michigan from the Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement.

An expanded EV fast charging network in Michigan will boost driver confidence that chargers will be available and operational in a well-lit, safe environment, improve air quality, reduce vehicle emissions, and protect public health and the environment.

The total amount awarded by EGLE to the 24 grantees below is $1,683,297.84.

Grantee (Locations)* - Number of Chargers - Total Granted

Meijer, Inc. (Ann Arbor, Muskegon, East Lansing, Grand Rapids) - 8 - $187,102.50

Folk Oil Co. (Dundee, Whitmore, Perry) - 6 - $146,845

U-Go Stations Inc. (Traverse City, Clare) - 4 - $100,000

Blarney Castle Oil & Propane (Ludington, Clare) - 4 - $99,674

J&H Oil Co. (Cadillac, Grandville) - 4 - $98,674

City of Marshall - 4 - $98,140

Walters-Dimmick Petroleum Inc. (Marshall, Big Rapids) - 4 - $94,674

Hage Automotive (Elk Rapids, Grayling, Mackinaw City) - 9 - $92,038.50

City of Rogers City - 2 - $80,000

West Huron Properties LLC (Ann Arbor) - 4 - $80,000

A4 Energy LLC (Brownstown Township) - 2 - $50,000

M53 Enterprises LLC (Washington Township) - 2 - $50,000

Venture Plaza Associates (Troy) - 2 - $50,000

NuVu Fuels Michigan LLC (Ionia) - 2 - $49,837

Roan & Black Inc. (Saugatuck) - 2 - $49,837

Northland Food and Family Center (Kalkaska) - 2 - $49,817

Bishop International Airport Authority (Flint) - 2 - $47,337

City of Gaylord - 2 - $41,212.50

City of Saginaw - 2 - $40,370

Flint Downtown Development Authority - 2 - $40,228.04

Dore’s Stores, Inc. / The Jerky Outlet (Kawkawlin) - 2 - $39,395.50

Delhi Charter Township - 2 - $35,909

Gemini Capital Management IX LLC (Alma) - 2 - $35,895.50

City of Norway - 1 - $26,311.30

(* Each geographic location is considered a unique applicant even if the parent company is the same.)

Grants worth up to $70,000 per charger station location are still available and applications must be submitted online. For further information, contact the Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278 or check the Office of Climate and Energy webpage.

“EVs are expected to represent 33 percent of new vehicle sales by 2025, and 51 percent by 2030,” said Trevor Pawl, the chief mobility officer with the State of Michigan’s new Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. “EGLE’s investment in DC fast charging shows that Michigan is committed to remaining on the leading edge of EV growth globally. The Governor’s new Office of Future Mobility and Electrification will work with EGLE to build on the momentum this program has created.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) was created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address the challenges and opportunities that accompany the future of mobility. OFME’s vision is a stronger state economy and safer, more equitable and environmentally-conscious transportation for Michigan residents. The office will initiate programming and policy initiatives that increase autonomous vehicle and EV investment and job creation in Michigan.

EGLE previously allocated $4.2 million from the Fuel Transformation Program to pay up to 70 percent of the costs associated with buying 17 zero-emission buses as well as Level 2 and DC fast charging stations in seven school districts.

