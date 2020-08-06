DATA millage renewal approved

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DATA millage renewal request was approved in Delta County. This allows the DATA buses to continue serving in each city or township it was already servicing.

Data buses pick up customers and drop them off exactly where they want to go within the covered areas. Students use the service to go to school, workers use DATA to get to work, and everyday people use the buses to go grocery shopping or visit the doctor.

“The passage of the millage is five more years of bus service in these areas, in the townships and cities we ran in, and for those people, it’s a piece of mind. For employees, it’s also a piece of mind that they’ll have a job come January 1 and they weighed heavily on them,” said John Stapleton, DATA’s Executive Director.

The millage renewal request passed as much as 74 percent in some areas. The Delta County Clerk’s Office says overall, there was a 27 percent voter turnout on Tuesday.

