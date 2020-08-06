COVID-19 testing available in Watersmeet Saturday

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - No-cost COVID-19 testing is available in Watersmeet on Saturday.

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. August 8, testing will be happening at the Northern Waters Casino, located at N5384 US-45 in Watersmeet.

The testing is available at no cost. No insurance or doctor’s order is needed, but a valid photo ID is required.

No pre-registration is required for this testing, but it is available by calling 906-358-4588.

Visit Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest to learn more about coronavirus testing throughout the state.

