Back-to-School supplies a little different this year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Back-to-school supply shopping is approaching. There is a newly added line on many school supply lists for the 2020-21 academic year. This one illustrates just how much the world has changed since spring.

“Yes, we have had parents asking about masks,” said the owner of 906 Quilting, Katherine Clawson.

Many schools and districts, will be encouraging and in some cases requiring that students and staff wear face masks when they return to their buildings in the fall.

“A cloth mask, they can wear, that’s appropriate to wear here at school,” said the Kingsford Middle School principal, Mary Carlson.

906 Quilting in Iron Mountain, has created a new no-fog, easy breathing mask.

“It’s 3-dimensional. When you put it on, you get a lot of room in here. It sticks down very nice,” said Clawson.

Some parents in the area have been buying these as just another back-to-school essential.

“What we wanted to do is to make the mask, that is easiest for the kids to not be distracted with,” said Clawson.

The masks come in many sizes, including tween, child, and adult. You can also customize the fabric. But if the student doesn’t bring one or forgets teachers will have disposable ones.

As for traditional school supplies, many schools including Kingsford Middle School, are stressing how important it is for students to have their own set of supplies.

“Scissors, rulers, colored pencils, all of that, that’s their own. We won’t allowed sharing of supplies, to start out with, until we see how things are going. That’s going to be important. Having their own supplies, having a backpack to carry, supplies from class to class,” said Carlson.

Depending on the class subject, or if students are opting into virtual learning, some supplies may be needed instead of others. But when it comes to the mask for school buildings, make sure that is crossed off your back-to-school essentials list.

