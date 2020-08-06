Attorney General Nessel sets plans to enforce COVID-19 protections at long-term care facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced plans Thursday, Aug. 6 to ramp up enforcement of COVID-19 related restrictions at long-term care facilities.

An executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlines required protections at these facilities, safeguarding the health and safety of residents and employees. These include mask mandates, visitor restrictions and required communication of positive cases.

Willful violations of these orders are a criminal offense, which carry a penalty of 90 days in jail and a $500 fine for each offense. These heightened enforcement measures come as one third of all COVID-19 deaths in Michigan have involved nursing home patients.

“Now, we don’t want to do that, we want to just educate people and we want to make sure these nursing homes are in compliance. But, if we see willful violations of the executive order, yeah, we’re going to go ahead and prosecute, if that’s what it takes,” said Nessel.

Nessel is also asking people to contact her office with information about possible violations. To report a violation, call 1-800-242-2873 or click here.

