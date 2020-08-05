Advertisement

Walker Consulting presents Downtown Parking Study to Houghton City Council

They looked at an area including 18 city blocks, counting parking spots in downtown and waterfront areas.
Walking Consulting looked at an area including 18 city blocks, counting parking spots in downtown and waterfront areas.
Walking Consulting looked at an area including 18 city blocks, counting parking spots in downtown and waterfront areas.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Findings from a downtown parking study were presented to the Houghton City Council on Wednesday, Aug. 5.  

The study was administered by Walker Consultants of Chicago. They looked at an area including 18 city blocks, counting parking spots in downtown and waterfront areas. During a February 2020 day, consultants gathered occupancy data of nearly 1,600 parking spaces. 

At the 10 a.m. peak of parking necessity, only 44 percent of the parking inventory was used. An online survey of Houghton residents administered as part of the study found that 90 percent of respondents could find a parking spot less than two blocks away from their destination. 

“It’s a great system, there’s a lot of availability. Some minor improvements can be made, but even with potential new development coming down the line, a waterfront development, there is certainly availability to satisfy any demand associated with that,” said Andrew Baglini, Analyst with Walker Consultants. 

Recommendations from Walker Consultants include increasing parking space efficiency through shared use parking and increasing signage where parking is available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

MTU sets up COVID testing tent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Michigan Tech has set up a tent on the campus lawn to serve as a COVID testing facility for students during the move-in weekend.

News

UPAWS implements ‘Seniors for Seniors’ adoption program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
It’s an effort to match pets at the shelter that are 8 years old or older with senior citizens 62 years old and older.

Latest News

News

Sawyer International Airport reports passenger totals for June and July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
Compared to last year, Assistant Airport Manager Megan Murray says they saw an 80% drop in passengers this June, and despite not having the exact numbers, workers did notice an increase this July.

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.

News

Michigan Forgotten Eagles kick off 18th annual Ride Around Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Dozens of bikers gathered at the Vietnam Veterans of America post 380 to kick off the 18th Annual Ride Around Michigan. Additional Upper Peninsula stops are planned for Houghton and Manistique before heading downstate. They hope that by riding across the state, they can help prisoners of war still missing in action.

Back to School & Beyond

NMU shares Safe on Campus plan during LSCP Webinar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
NMU has created work groups in different subject areas to start planning for a response to COVID-19. One of the most prominent plans is the wide-spread testing of employees and students prior to the start of the semester. However, the team believes that additional requirements for sanitation and classroom reconfiguration will also be key to a safe return.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on COVID-19 relief talks on Capitol Hill

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 4 hours ago