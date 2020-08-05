Walker Consulting presents Downtown Parking Study to Houghton City Council

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Findings from a downtown parking study were presented to the Houghton City Council on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The study was administered by Walker Consultants of Chicago. They looked at an area including 18 city blocks, counting parking spots in downtown and waterfront areas. During a February 2020 day, consultants gathered occupancy data of nearly 1,600 parking spaces.

At the 10 a.m. peak of parking necessity, only 44 percent of the parking inventory was used. An online survey of Houghton residents administered as part of the study found that 90 percent of respondents could find a parking spot less than two blocks away from their destination.

“It’s a great system, there’s a lot of availability. Some minor improvements can be made, but even with potential new development coming down the line, a waterfront development, there is certainly availability to satisfy any demand associated with that,” said Andrew Baglini, Analyst with Walker Consultants.

Recommendations from Walker Consultants include increasing parking space efficiency through shared use parking and increasing signage where parking is available.

