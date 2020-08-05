UPAWS implements ‘Seniors for Seniors’ adoption program

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) has a new program to match senior pets, with senior owners.

It’s called Seniors for Seniors, and it’s an effort to match pets at the shelter that are 8 years old or older with senior citizens 62 years old and older.

When there is a match, the adoption fees are waived.

UPAWS staff says it’s just one more way to make sure these animals find loving homes.

“Some animals just need some extra love or an extra boost to find the right home and the seniors for seniors adoption program is about senior adoptors rediscovering the joys of having a cat or a dog in their life,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS Community Outreach and Outreach Coordinator.

Seniors for Seniors is just one of the adoption programs going on at UPAWS, and it is an ongoing program.

Adoptions are still happening right now, but through appointment only.

