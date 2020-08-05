Advertisement

UP prison staff quickly stops escape attempt

Three Chippewa Correctional Facility inmates tried to escape while two other prisoners distracted officers.
(KNOE)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WLUC) - Five prisoners face discipline after an attempted escape Monday night.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, three prisoners at Chippewa Correctional Facility were in the restroom of their housing unit around 10:30 p.m. Monday as two other prisoners worked to distract the officers in the housing unit. The three prisoners in the restroom then walked out of the housing unit and attempted to climb a fence near their unit.

Staff were alerted right away and within one minute the first officer arrived at the scene and ordered the prisoners on to the ground and they all complied. The incident was over in less than two minutes. Michigan DOC Spokesperson Chris Gautz says the officers did an excellent job and are to be commended for their quick action.

The prisoners were restrained and escorted away. They only had minor injuries from the fencing and none required off-site hospitalization. No names have been released.

All five prisoners were placed in segregation and await escape misconducts.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democrat Ferguson to challenge GOP’s Bergman in November

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
With 64% of the vote in Tuesday's primary, Dana Ferguson of Negaunee defeated Linda O’Dell of Petoskey.

Ap

Roughly 1.6M Michigan voters cast absentee ballots

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and COREY WILLIAMS
With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the primary election was marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots.

Press Release

Great Lakes Recovery Centers adds integrated primary health services

Updated: 10 hours ago
GLRC clients, and the community, can get both behavioral and physical health services in one location.

Back to School & Beyond

Gwinn Area Public Schools Board of Education approves return to school plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
It includes a heightened need for hand washing and sanitation of all work spaces throughout the day. The plan also requires all students and staff to wear a mask during the school day. Each phase of the plan was formulated by a committee of teachers, board members and parents who each were able to voice their concerns.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive strengthening enforcement of COVID-19 orders

Updated: 10 hours ago
Cases have risen over the past month—from a rolling seven-day average of about 15 cases per million on in mid-June, the low point since the peak last April, to about 50 cases per million in late July.

News

August 2020 Primary Election results

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has updated results from county clerks across Upper Michigan.

Coronavirus

Michigan receives 10K face masks from Japanese sister state

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The masks are intended for the Detroit and Detroit metro area, but it's a sign of the strength of the relationship between Michigan and Shiga, Japan.

News

Iron County Youth Livestock Council offers virtual livestock auction

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
On Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time, the auction will be live streamed on Facebook and the WIKB radio station.

News

Substance abuse increase in Michigan since pandemic began

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Great Lakes Recovery tell what possible factors have led to the increase in substance abuse and what to do to help.

News

Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission to hold quarterly meeting Wednesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The meeting, taking place via Zoom, will begin at Noon on August 5.