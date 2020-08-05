UP prison staff quickly stops escape attempt

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WLUC) - Five prisoners face discipline after an attempted escape Monday night.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, three prisoners at Chippewa Correctional Facility were in the restroom of their housing unit around 10:30 p.m. Monday as two other prisoners worked to distract the officers in the housing unit. The three prisoners in the restroom then walked out of the housing unit and attempted to climb a fence near their unit.

Staff were alerted right away and within one minute the first officer arrived at the scene and ordered the prisoners on to the ground and they all complied. The incident was over in less than two minutes. Michigan DOC Spokesperson Chris Gautz says the officers did an excellent job and are to be commended for their quick action.

The prisoners were restrained and escorted away. They only had minor injuries from the fencing and none required off-site hospitalization. No names have been released.

All five prisoners were placed in segregation and await escape misconducts.

