Seasonable Summer Weather Will Continue through the End of the Week

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, small chance of isolated afternoon showers south-central and east

Highs: 70s to near 80

Friday: Somewhat warmer, mostly sunny

Highs: centered around 80

Saturday: More humid, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80

Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of the time rain-free

Highs: mainly 80s

Warm and humid weather will continue into the first of next week followed by a trend toward cooler, more seasonable weather.

