Seasonable Summer Weather Will Continue through the End of the Week
Temperatures Will Edge Up Along with the Humidity
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, small chance of isolated afternoon showers south-central and east
Highs: 70s to near 80
Friday: Somewhat warmer, mostly sunny
Highs: centered around 80
Saturday: More humid, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: around 80
Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of the time rain-free
Highs: mainly 80s
Warm and humid weather will continue into the first of next week followed by a trend toward cooler, more seasonable weather.
