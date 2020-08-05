Advertisement

School nurses weigh-in on upcoming school year

The Michigan Association of school nurses, and the national association of school nurses are also providing guidance.
The Woodland Elementary School nurse's office
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -School nurses will continue to be on hand at many Upper Michigan schools this year. As the school year approaches, many school nurses are getting ready for the fall.

“I love my job; I love being a school nurse. We’ve been out of school for a long time now. I’m excited to get back,” said the Woodland Elementary school nurse, and RN, Julia Cootware.

But this doesn’t come without preparation. If a child is ill, they will still be sent to the nurses office. If they are found to have any COVID-19 symptoms they will be placed in an isolation room.

“With a staff member, to monitor and remain with them, until the parent is able to come and pick them up. They will then, be referred to their medical care provider,” said Cootware.

Breitung Township Schools will be working closely with the local health department. Both school nurses have also been working closely with other school nurses.

“The Michigan Association of School Nurses, and the National Association of School Nurses are also providing guidance. We have great resources,” said the Kingsford Middle and High School nurse, and RN, Carrie Meeuwsen.

Right now, the Breitung Township School District does have two school nurses, to cover all three schools, but they are looking at possibly adding more. Cootware says that would be ideal for any school.

“The superintendent has told us that he is considering at looking for some addition help for us. That is very exciting. I think we’ll learn more as time goes on and the school year starts,” she said.

Both nurses feel confident about this upcoming school year, adding school is important for a kid’s social and emotional development.

“We’re ready to get going and get kids back in school,” said Meeuwsen.

The Breitung Township School District does have their back to school road map available on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

