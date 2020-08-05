Advertisement

Sawyer International Airport reports passenger totals for June and July

Compared to last year, Assistant Airport Manager Megan Murray says they saw an 80% drop in passengers this June, and despite not having the exact numbers, workers did notice an increase this July.
Travelers preparing to take off to their destination from Sawyer International Airport.
Travelers preparing to take off to their destination from Sawyer International Airport.(Remi Murrey)
By Remi Murrey
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - While most people are choosing to stay home now because of the pandemic, Sawyer International Airport says there are still a few people flying out to destinations.

“We’re kind of just getting used to the new normal,” explained Assistant Airport Manager, Megan Murray. “Our staff is getting used to prioritizing the sanitization and keeping the terminals clean and safe for our passengers.” 

Compared to last year, Murray says they saw an 80% drop in passengers this June, and despite not having the exact numbers, workers did notice an increase this July. 

“We’ve had an increase in passengers with the kind of let up of mandates,” she said.

The airplanes didn't operate at their normal maximum capacity, due to social distancing guidelines.  

But Murray explains the planes did fill up with passengers to their new allotted size. 

Murray also adds they have yet to experience any problems from travelers regarding the new regulations.  

“We haven’t seen anybody wearing it improperly, and if anyone is and they’re corrected, everyone is being very, very proper about it,” she explained.

Murray does expect their flight numbers to drop in the next few months due to an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the country. But she says they'll be ready for the changes. 

“We understand if people are comfortable flying, they’ll do so,” she said. “We just want to make sure everyone’s aware it’s our utmost priority to keep everyone safe, and we’ll keep our terminal as safe as possible.” 

Also for extra safety, Murray says passengers will be allowed to bring 12 ounces of hand sanitizer instead of the regular size to make sure people have enough for their entire trip.

