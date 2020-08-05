Advertisement

Roughly 1.6M Michigan voters cast absentee ballots

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the primary election was marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots.
Michigan elections
Michigan elections(WLUC)
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and COREY WILLIAMS
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOVI, Mich. (AP) - Roughly 1.6 million Michigan voters cast absentee ballots, but there were still those who braved the coronavirus threat Tuesday and voted in person during the state's primary election.

Among them was Irma Ramirez, a 73-year-old from Novi who cast her ballot at the Detroit suburb’s Civic Center complex.

“I wanted to make sure that my voice was heard,” Ramirez said after she voted.

The primary features several races in which nominees will be chosen to vie in November’s election for seats in the U.S. House and the Legislature. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the primary election was marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots.

Uyoung Suggs, a 40-year-old from Novi, said she voted in person on Tuesday because she lost track of time and didn’t request a mail-in ballot by the deadline. She said she felt safe while voting.

“There was social distancing in place. They made sure all the pens were sanitized, I noticed,” she said.

Chris Gantz drove to New Providence Baptist Church in Detroit expecting to walk in and cast her ballot. Then she learned it was one of two drive-thru voting locations the city was using to ease voter concerns about the coronavirus. Gantz filled out her ballot in the front seat of a van.

“This works for me,” she said. “It seems like it’s a lot easier and less complicated than waiting in line and going to the tables and getting your ballots.”

Turnout at the church appeared light on Tuesday morning for people going inside to vote. Drive-thru voting was even lighter.

Gregory Wilson, 64, filled out his ballot on the seat of his motorcycle.

“I simply felt as though it was safer,” Wilson said of voting from the parking lot instead of going inside the church. “I didn’t know how many people would be on the inside. I take the social distancing seriously.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said there were no reports of lines when polls closed around the state. She said nearly 1.6 million absentee ballots had been returned by Tuesday night out of more than 2 million requested.

Knowing when they all would be counted was the “million-dollar question,” said Jake Rollow, a spokesman for the Department of State, which oversees elections.

“We just don’t know how quickly AV counting boards will be able to count across the state,” he said, referring to those who tally absentee votes. “AV counting boards just keep counting until they’re done.”

About 1.27 million absentee ballots were returned for the November 2016 election, he added.

The state provided some election workers to parts of the state that needed help Tuesday, Rollow said.

“The plan was to recruit as many workers as we could to meet clerks’ needs,” he said.

More than 50 were sent to Detroit, where some election workers showed up late or didn’t show up at all, he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Press Release

Great Lakes Recovery Centers adds integrated primary health services

Updated: 1 hour ago
GLRC clients, and the community, can get both behavioral and physical health services in one location.

Back to School & Beyond

Gwinn Area Public Schools Board of Education approves return to school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
It includes a heightened need for hand washing and sanitation of all work spaces throughout the day. The plan also requires all students and staff to wear a mask during the school day. Each phase of the plan was formulated by a committee of teachers, board members and parents who each were able to voice their concerns.

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive strengthening enforcement of COVID-19 orders

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cases have risen over the past month—from a rolling seven-day average of about 15 cases per million on in mid-June, the low point since the peak last April, to about 50 cases per million in late July.

News

August 2020 Primary Election results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Polls are officially closed in Michigan for the August 2020 Primary Election.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan receives 10K face masks from Japanese sister state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The masks are intended for the Detroit and Detroit metro area, but it's a sign of the strength of the relationship between Michigan and Shiga, Japan.

News

Iron County Youth Livestock Council offers virtual livestock auction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
On Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time, the auction will be live streamed on Facebook and the WIKB radio station.

News

Substance abuse increase in Michigan since pandemic began

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Great Lakes Recovery tell what possible factors have led to the increase in substance abuse and what to do to help.

News

Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission to hold quarterly meeting Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The meeting, taking place via Zoom, will begin at Noon on August 5.

News

Marquette Lions Club to collect bottles, cans Saturday to support community projects

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Club members will be collecting plastic bottle and can donations on Saturday, August 8, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at Lions Lakeside Park.

News

Great Lakes water levels reaching peaks for the year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District
The water level of Lake Superior is expected to peak next month before entering its period of typical seasonal decline.