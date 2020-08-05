NMU shares Safe on Campus plan during LSCP Webinar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Community Update Team participated in a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to share in-person learning plans with the business community.

The webinar was hosted by the Lake Superior Community Partnership. NMU has created work groups in different subject areas to start planning for a response to COVID-19. One of the most prominent plans is the wide-spread testing of employees and students prior to the start of the semester.

However, the team believes that additional requirements for sanitation and classroom reconfiguration will also be key to a safe return.

“We can’t test ourselves out of this pandemic. It’s a way that we can respond and intervene as quickly as possible, but the biggest thing we have to fight this virus are the mask wearing, the socially distancing, the administrative and environmental controls talked about in place here,” said Dr. Christopher Kirkpatrick, NMU Medical Director.

LSCP hopes the seminar can help connect NMU with the business community to come up with safe strategies as students return to Marquette.

