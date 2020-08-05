Advertisement

Michigan receives 10K face masks from Japanese sister state

The masks are intended for the Detroit and Detroit metro area, but it's a sign of the strength of the relationship between Michigan and Shiga, Japan.
Visitors from Japan during a previous "Sister Cities" visit to Marquette.
Visitors from Japan during a previous "Sister Cities" visit to Marquette.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State of Michigan has received 10,000 face masks from the Shiga prefecture in Japan.

It’s a sign of goodwill as the prefecture, similar to a state, is involved with the Michigan Sister State and Sister Cities programs. Marquette’s sister city is Higashiomi, Japan.

The masks are intended for the Detroit and Detroit metro area, but it's a sign of the strength of the relationship between Michigan and Shiga, Japan.

"The relationships between all the cities in quite strong and quite good, and they wanted to do something for their sister city's relationship downstate, so they sent 10,000 masks to assist in the needs that are being caused by COVID," said Marquette's Chair of the Sister City Partnership, Paulette Lindberg.

Normally the Japanese delegation from Higashiomi would be in the Marquette area during the first week of August. But, obviously the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled that trip.

Next year, a delegation from Marquette will head to Japan.

