Michigan Forgotten Eagles kick off 18th annual Ride Around Michigan

Additional Upper Peninsula stops are planned for Houghton and Manistique before heading downstate.
The bikers hope that by riding across the state, they can help prisoners of war still missing in action.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists from the Michigan Forgotten Eagles made a stop in Negaunee Township today as part of a ride to raise awareness for military veterans.

Dozens of bikers gathered at the Vietnam Veterans of America post 380 to kick off the 18th Annual Ride Around Michigan. Additional Upper Peninsula stops are planned for Houghton and Manistique before heading downstate.

They hope that by riding across the state, they can help prisoners of war still missing in action.

“Our main emphasis is keep the POW-MIA issue alive, but then we help veterans. Right now, there’s still quite a few unaccounted for, I don’t know the exact number unaccounted for still here in Michigan from Vietnam, and from almost every state,” said Duke Mayo, State President of Michigan Forgotten Eagles.

As part of the Ride Around Michigan, the Forgotten Eagles are raising money for each Veterans hospital in Michigan. To contribute to the effort, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

