Iron County Youth Livestock Council offers virtual livestock auction

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Youth Livestock Council is offering a new way for livestock bidding this year.

On Friday, anyone can purchase high quality farm animals, while supporting local Iron County youth.

“After the fair had canceled, they wanted us to go through with the auction if they felt that it was okay to do so,” said the Iron County Youth Livestock Council president, Shawn Fischer. This year will be completely virtual. Each animal owner has a picture, and summary explaining what they offer. This is posted on the Iron County Youth Livestock Council Facebook page.”

Buyers will bid via dedicated text line. They will need to preregister beforehand 906-367-1931 to received bidder information. Then on Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time, the auction will be live streamed on Facebook and the WIKB radio station.

“We were worried the kids weren’t going to have the ability to auction off their animals,” said Fischer.

The kids have been working hard the past year to make this possible.

“I really like it. I think it’s cool to see how they grow up,” said 12-year-old Ava Fischer, a member.

This year there are 15 hogs, 2 lambs and 1 steer. Proceeds from one hog at the auction will go to the Mansch family, whose daughter has cancer.

“It’s really nice. We make so many friends and get an experience raising the animals,” said another member of the group 16-year-old Gracie Peterson.

The group looks forward to the support.

“We’re honored we can still do this. And we are very excited about the auction,” said Fischer.

