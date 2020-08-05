Advertisement

Iron County Youth Livestock Council offers virtual livestock auction

On Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time, the auction will be live streamed on Facebook and the WIKB radio station.
Iron County Youth Market Livestock CLub seal.
Iron County Youth Market Livestock CLub seal.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Youth Livestock Council is offering a new way for livestock bidding this year.

On Friday, anyone can purchase high quality farm animals, while supporting local Iron County youth.

“After the fair had canceled, they wanted us to go through with the auction if they felt that it was okay to do so,” said the Iron County Youth Livestock Council president, Shawn Fischer. This year will be completely virtual. Each animal owner has a picture, and summary explaining what they offer. This is posted on the Iron County Youth Livestock Council Facebook page.”

Buyers will bid via dedicated text line. They will need to preregister beforehand 906-367-1931 to received bidder information. Then on Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time, the auction will be live streamed on Facebook and the WIKB radio station.

“We were worried the kids weren’t going to have the ability to auction off their animals,” said Fischer.

The kids have been working hard the past year to make this possible.

“I really like it. I think it’s cool to see how they grow up,” said 12-year-old Ava Fischer, a member.

This year there are 15 hogs, 2 lambs and 1 steer. Proceeds from one hog at the auction will go to the Mansch family, whose daughter has cancer.

“It’s really nice. We make so many friends and get an experience raising the animals,” said another member of the group 16-year-old Gracie Peterson.

The group looks forward to the support.

“We’re honored we can still do this. And we are very excited about the auction,” said Fischer.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

August 2020 Primary Election results

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Polls are officially closed in Michigan for the August 2020 Primary Election.

Coronavirus

Michigan receives 10K face masks from Japanese sister state

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The masks are intended for the Detroit and Detroit metro area, but it's a sign of the strength of the relationship between Michigan and Shiga, Japan.

News

Substance abuse increase in Michigan since pandemic began

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Great Lakes Recovery tell what possible factors have led to the increase in substance abuse and what to do to help.

News

Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission to hold quarterly meeting Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The meeting, taking place via Zoom, will begin at Noon on August 5.

Latest News

News

Marquette Lions Club to collect bottles, cans Saturday to support community projects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Club members will be collecting plastic bottle and can donations on Saturday, August 8, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at Lions Lakeside Park.

News

Great Lakes water levels reaching peaks for the year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District
The water level of Lake Superior is expected to peak next month before entering its period of typical seasonal decline.

State

Kathie Klages sentenced for lying to authorities in Larry Nassar investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Klages was found guilty in February by a jury decision in Judge Joyce Draganchuk’s courtroom on two counts of lying to a peace officer – a felony and a high court misdemeanor.

News

Marquette BLP approves rate reduction for customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Under the approved decrease, customers will see an average rate reduction of 3.7 percent per household. This recommended change was recommended to the board last week by Utility Financial Solutions, who administered a rate study for the Marquette BLP.

News

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team awards remaining $1.5M in grants for municipal airport PFAS testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Five Upper Michigan locations received $895K in funding.

State

President Trump grants Gov. Whitmer’s request to extend Michigan National Guard COVID-19 assistance through end of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Press Release
While Title 32 had been funded at 100 percent federal expense, the President has imposed a 25 percent state cost share from August 21 to December 31, 2020.