Investigation into deadly Baraga County crash continues

BARAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The investigation continues Wednesday into last Friday's deadly crash in Baraga County.

According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, troopers were called to US-41 near the Pines Convenience store at 4:10 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 48-year-old Pelkie woman was driving a black Chevrolet Impala southbound on US-41 and tried to make a left turn into the gas station parking lot. The vehicle turned into the path of a northbound Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 69-year-old man from Wisconsin.

The 48-year-old woman, a 56-year-old male passenger and a four-year-old boy in the Chevrolet were taken by Bay Ambulance to Baraga County Memorial Hospital. The 56-year-old man died at the hospital due to injuries from the crash. The woman and her son have been released, police say. The Wisconsin driver was not hurt and refused medical treatment.

Investigators say alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was arrested for operating while intoxicated and lodged in the Baraga County Jail.

No names have been released as MSP investigators continue to work on the case and the preliminary details are under review by the Baraga County Prosecutor. Police say the woman has not been arraigned in court.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, Bay Ambulance, Baraga Fire Department and Dynamite Towing.

