Advertisement

Investigation into deadly Baraga County crash continues

A 56-year-old man died after a crash near the Pines Convenience store Friday afternoon.
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WJRT)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The investigation continues Wednesday into last Friday's deadly crash in Baraga County.

According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, troopers were called to US-41 near the Pines Convenience store at 4:10 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 48-year-old Pelkie woman was driving a black Chevrolet Impala southbound on US-41 and tried to make a left turn into the gas station parking lot. The vehicle turned into the path of a northbound Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 69-year-old man from Wisconsin.

The 48-year-old woman, a 56-year-old male passenger and a four-year-old boy in the Chevrolet were taken by Bay Ambulance to Baraga County Memorial Hospital. The 56-year-old man died at the hospital due to injuries from the crash. The woman and her son have been released, police say. The Wisconsin driver was not hurt and refused medical treatment.

Investigators say alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was arrested for operating while intoxicated and lodged in the Baraga County Jail.

No names have been released as MSP investigators continue to work on the case and the preliminary details are under review by the Baraga County Prosecutor. Police say the woman has not been arraigned in court.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, Bay Ambulance, Baraga Fire Department and Dynamite Towing.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

VOD Recordings

'The Shoreline Theatre' at NMU opens this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
'The Shoreline Theatre' at NMU opens this weekend

State

Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Directive recognizing, addressing racism as a public health crisis, creates Black Leadership Advisory Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, confirmed, and highlighted the deadly nature of pre-existing inequities caused by systemic racism, the governor says.

News

Democrat Ferguson to challenge GOP’s Bergman in November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
With 64% of the vote in Tuesday's primary, Dana Ferguson of Negaunee defeated Linda O’Dell of Petoskey.

Latest News

News

UP prison staff quickly stops escape attempt

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Three Chippewa Correctional Facility inmates tried to escape while two other prisoners distracted officers.

Ap

Roughly 1.6M Michigan voters cast absentee ballots

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and COREY WILLIAMS
With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the primary election was marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots.

Press Release

Great Lakes Recovery Centers adds integrated primary health services

Updated: 14 hours ago
GLRC clients, and the community, can get both behavioral and physical health services in one location.

Back to School & Beyond

Gwinn Area Public Schools Board of Education approves return to school plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
It includes a heightened need for hand washing and sanitation of all work spaces throughout the day. The plan also requires all students and staff to wear a mask during the school day. Each phase of the plan was formulated by a committee of teachers, board members and parents who each were able to voice their concerns.

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive strengthening enforcement of COVID-19 orders

Updated: 15 hours ago
Cases have risen over the past month—from a rolling seven-day average of about 15 cases per million on in mid-June, the low point since the peak last April, to about 50 cases per million in late July.

News

August 2020 Primary Election results

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has updated results from county clerks across Upper Michigan.