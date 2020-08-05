Advertisement

Gwinn Area Public Schools Board of Education approves return to school plan

The plan requires all students and staff to wear a mask during the school day.
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Area Public Schools Board of Education approved the district’s Return to School plan for the upcoming school year during a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4. 

It includes a heightened need for hand washing and sanitation of all work spaces throughout the day. The plan also requires all students and staff to wear a mask during the school day. 

Each phase of the plan was formulated by a committee of teachers, board members and parents who each were able to voice their concerns. 

“Not everyone is going to agree with what we have outlined in the plan, but our committee that worked on this plan truly consisted of a broad range of stakeholders, so we feel that all stakeholders had a say in how the plan was created and what’s in the plan,” said Sandra Petrovich, Superintendent of Gwinn Area Public Schools.  

The district is also planning to offer an online alternative to in-person learning, but those details are still being worked out with staff.

