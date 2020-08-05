Great Lakes Recovery Centers adds integrated primary health services

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc. (GLRC) continues to adapt its services and has added the provision of integrated primary health services as a means to better treat the whole person.

Primary care services are available with Dr. Michael Grossman and Erin Wright, NP, at our Ishpeming clinic location at 97 S. Fourth Street, as well as other GLRC sites. Some services are available via telehealth.

Although these services are open to anyone in the community, they are especially beneficial for the clients we serve, as they will be able to access both behavioral and physical health services in one location.

Studies have shown that individuals with Substance Use Disorder are at nine times greater risk of congestive heart disease, 12 times greater risk of liver cirrhosis and 12 times greater risk of developing pneumonia. Further studies state that two or more primary care visits in a six-month period have been shown to improve abstinence in individuals with Substance Use Disorder by 50 percent.

Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) has been available at our Ishpeming Outpatient location for over three years. MAT helps individuals sustain abstinence through targeted medications paired with individual and/or group counseling. MAT clients meet with a nurse twice a month and a doctor monthly.

In 2019, with the addition of NP Wright, GLRC began to offer general health services as well as women’s specialty care. Some of the services that are offered include: routine physicals, primary care services, immunizations, pap testing, birth control/ family planning, Hepatitis C Treatment and more.

Various forms of payment are available for the integrated health services including Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield and self-pay.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about any of these services, please contact our Access Center at 906-228-9696 or Ishpeming Medical Services Clinic at 906-464-0002.

