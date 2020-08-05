Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive strengthening enforcement of COVID-19 orders

Cases have risen over the past month—from a rolling seven-day average of about 15 cases per million on in mid-June, the low point since the peak last April, to about 50 cases per million in late July.
Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-08 Tuesday to direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority, such as limitations on capacity and the requirement to wear a mask when entering a Michigan business.

Cases have risen over the past month—from a rolling seven-day average of about 15 cases per million on in mid-June, the low point since the peak last April, to about 50 cases per million in late July.

Without effective enforcement, Michigan will move backwards, causing individuals, businesses, and the economy to suffer. The governor’s directive therefore requires state departments and agencies to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws receives the priority that fighting a pandemic demands. Under the directive, directors and agency heads should assign elevated priority to enforcement of COVID-19-related laws in categories of establishments where transmission is well-documented, including but not limited to nursing homes, meat processing plants, and agricultural housing.

“Ensuring these executive orders are enforced across the state will protect Michigan families, small businesses, and the first responders on the front lines of this crisis,” said Governor Whitmer. “This fight is not over yet. During the month of July we saw an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in every region of the state. By allocating the appropriate and needed resources, we can continue to save lives and ensure we don’t have to move backward.”

Executive Directive 2020-08 requires departments to consider violations of law when determining eligibility for licensing. This includes any violation of relevant COVID-19 executive orders or epidemic orders. If a state department or agency becomes aware of non-compliance under the law they must consider it to be presumptive evidence of a “public health hazard” or “imminent and substantial hazard to the public health” and take appropriate steps to mitigate any risk to public health and safety. This includes, but is not limited to, suspension of a license or cessation of operation of a food establishment. 

Ensuring the governor’s executive orders are enforced is necessary to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives. The Michigan State Police will enforce violations of these COVID-19 related laws, such as executive orders and DHHS epidemic orders, in the same manner as any other violation of law, applying their discretion as appropriate. Departments and agencies who become aware of a violation must share that information with relevant licensing authorities, and collaborate on enforcement to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

To view Executive Directive 2020-08, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan receives 10K face masks from Japanese sister state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The masks are intended for the Detroit and Detroit metro area, but it's a sign of the strength of the relationship between Michigan and Shiga, Japan.

State

President Trump grants Gov. Whitmer’s request to extend Michigan National Guard COVID-19 assistance through end of 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Press Release
While Title 32 had been funded at 100 percent federal expense, the President has imposed a 25 percent state cost share from August 21 to December 31, 2020.

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
Big house parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars and restaurants — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.

Coronavirus

Progress ‘long ways away’ as urgency grows on virus relief

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
A key Senate Republican said Tuesday that he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation, which remains stalled despite days of Capitol negotiations.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Western UP Health Department: High risk exposure sites lead to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Gogebic County

Updated: 6 hours ago
WUPHD has traced COVID-19 exposures in the county to players and spectators at softball tournaments, golf outings, weddings, and funerals.

Coronavirus

15 new COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
No new deaths or recoveries were reported Tuesday in Upper Michigan.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
Health experts once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for a rare paralyzing disease that has been hitting U.S. children for the past decade.

National

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
Clorox's shortage of disinfectant cleaning materials will remain difficult to find well into 2021, according to their incoming CEO.