Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr

Trooper Starr joined the Michigan State Police in September of 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.
Trooper Caleb Starr died Friday after being hit by a drunk driver back on July 10, MSP said.
Trooper Caleb Starr died Friday after being hit by a drunk driver back on July 10, MSP said.(MSP)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, August 6, 2020, to honor the life and service of Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr, who passed away after being struck by a drunk driver while on-duty.

“Trooper Caleb Starr’s passing is a devastating loss for the Michigan State Police and the entire state of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “He embodied the leadership and record of service that we look for in great public servants.  I want to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, Rachael, and their two young daughters. "

Trooper Starr joined the Michigan State Police in September of 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

The crash occurred in Boston Township in Ionia County on July 10 shortly before 10 p.m. Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Utah, crossed the centerline. He was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was being treated until he passed away on July 31. Charges are pending against the female driver.

Trooper Starr was 33 years old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Trooper Caleb Starr by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Press Release

Aquila announces positive preliminary economic assessment for Back Forty project

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrates Back Forty’s value as a high grade, gold-rich project with compelling economics in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, the company says.

News

Investigation into deadly Baraga County crash continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A 56-year-old man died after a crash near the Pines Convenience store Friday afternoon.

National

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

VOD Recordings

'The Shoreline Theatre' at NMU opens this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
'The Shoreline Theatre' at NMU opens this weekend

Latest News

State

Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Directive recognizing, addressing racism as a public health crisis, creates Black Leadership Advisory Council

Updated: 3 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, confirmed, and highlighted the deadly nature of pre-existing inequities caused by systemic racism, the governor says.

News

Democrat Ferguson to challenge GOP’s Bergman in November

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
With 64% of the vote in Tuesday's primary, Dana Ferguson of Negaunee defeated Linda O’Dell of Petoskey.

News

UP prison staff quickly stops escape attempt

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Three Chippewa Correctional Facility inmates tried to escape while two other prisoners distracted officers.

Ap

Roughly 1.6M Michigan voters cast absentee ballots

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and COREY WILLIAMS
With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the primary election was marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots.

Press Release

Great Lakes Recovery Centers adds integrated primary health services

Updated: 16 hours ago
GLRC clients, and the community, can get both behavioral and physical health services in one location.

Back to School & Beyond

Gwinn Area Public Schools Board of Education approves return to school plan

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
It includes a heightened need for hand washing and sanitation of all work spaces throughout the day. The plan also requires all students and staff to wear a mask during the school day. Each phase of the plan was formulated by a committee of teachers, board members and parents who each were able to voice their concerns.