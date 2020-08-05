Advertisement

Easing back into a summertime pattern

Summertime heat and humidity surge northward this weekend
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures will quickly rebound Wednesday morning after another unseasonably cool start. Mercury will peak through the 70s under sunny sky conditions.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, dry & seasonally mild.

Highs: around 70 into the 70s

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to 80°

Friday: Warmer, sun and clouds mixed

Highs: around 80 most locations, but cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Warm and more humid…chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon looking west.

Highs: 80s

Warm and humid weather should continue through the weekend into the first of next week with occasional showers and storms lingering into Monday and Tuesday.

