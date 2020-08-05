Easing back into a summertime pattern
Summertime heat and humidity surge northward this weekend
Temperatures will quickly rebound Wednesday morning after another unseasonably cool start. Mercury will peak through the 70s under sunny sky conditions.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, dry & seasonally mild.
Highs: around 70 into the 70s
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: 70s to 80°
Friday: Warmer, sun and clouds mixed
Highs: around 80 most locations, but cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Saturday: Warm and more humid…chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon looking west.
Highs: 80s
Warm and humid weather should continue through the weekend into the first of next week with occasional showers and storms lingering into Monday and Tuesday.
