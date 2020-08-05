Democrat Ferguson to challenge GOP’s Bergman in November

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November's race for Michigan's 1st Congressional District seat is set.

With 64% of the vote, Dana Ferguson of Negaunee defeated Linda O’Dell of Petoskey in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. Ferguson will now face incumbent Rep. Jack Bergman. Ferguson says his campaign is set up to give the two-term Republican a challenge.

“We have the pieces in place,” Ferguson said. “We just want to keep building on what we’ve been doing. I think we’ve been doing things right -- really connecting with people, building those relationships to show that there’s a brighter future for all of us here in the 1st.”

I'm very grateful a majority of the 1st District voted to #TakeItHome tonight. It's a humbling victory. To my staff and volunteers, I extend my deepest gratitude. We are celebrating with family and friends. I'll make a more in depth statement tomorrow. Thank you! On to November! — Dana Ferguson (@FergusonforMI1) August 5, 2020

Bergman was unopposed in the Republican primary. On Twitter Tuesday night, he thanked Republicans in the 1st District for their support and said it’s on to victory in November.

Click here for more Upper Michigan election results.

Thank you First District for putting your trust in me as your Republican nominee to take our conservative voice to Washington.



On to victory in November! pic.twitter.com/s4G6PX6ip6 — Jack Bergman (@JackBergman_MI1) August 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.