August 2020 Primary Election results

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Polls are officially closed in Michigan for the August 2020 Primary Election.

There were many races spread across the Republican and Democratic primaries.

To get ongoing updates on the latest local and state races, click here, or download the TV6 & FOX UP Mobile News App, available for free in the App Store or on Google Play.

Also, tune into your FOX UP News and TV6 Late News Tuesday night and TV6 Morning News Wednesday morning for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.