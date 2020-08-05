12 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Upper Michigan increased by 12 coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Dickinson County reported four new cases, according to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. Delta County reported three new cases Wednesday. Five counties--Chippewa, Gogebic, Houghton, Mackinac and Marquette--each reported one new COVID-19 case.

There were six recoveries added in Dickinson County, with two more in Iron County. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of August 5, at 3:50 p.m. there have been a total of 592 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 207 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at four, as of Monday’s totals, in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are four COVID-19 patients in UP Health System hospitals, but none in the ICU, as of August 3. Data for August 5 has not been updated at the time of posting. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 40,032 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.27 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 5.

Michigan reported 657 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 84,707. Two new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,221 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 60,022.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

