Voting by mail in Escanaba

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Delta County, poll workers say there were several absentee ballots for the primary Tuesday. But the polls began to pick up closer to the end of the day.

One voter today said he believes the absentee ballots leave too much room for error. Several voters who showed up for in person voting today said they would also show up for in person voting in November.

An Escanaba resident recognizes absentee voting is important for certain situations but emphasized that absentee ballots should only be sent out to registered voters.

“Some people aren’t able to travel if their health is not that good or roads are bad or whatever. Mail-in ballots has a place. Has a place for people that aren’t able to come to the polls or for some reason aren’t able to go to the polls,” said Charles Huntwork, an Escanaba resident.

Huntwork says he’ll be returning for in person voting in November because he enjoys getting out and voting in person.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.