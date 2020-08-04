Advertisement

The UPside - August 3, 2020

This week’s Upsiders are the owners of Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the owners of Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee.

Many children rely on school lunches to eat every day, so when schools shut down in March, Mike and Ivy Ridenour (owners of Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee) began giving out free student lunches.

Learn more about this project and week’s UPsiders in the video above.

To submit an individual or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

