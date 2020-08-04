The UPside - August 3, 2020

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the owners of Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee.

Many children rely on school lunches to eat every day, so when schools shut down in March, Mike and Ivy Ridenour (owners of Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee) began giving out free student lunches.

