Substance abuse increase in Michigan since pandemic began

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Michigan have seen a substantial increase in overdoses since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Therapist Paul Olson at Great Lakes Recovery said a big contribution to substance abuse lately has been unemployment.

If someone has a problem with drugs or alcohol, he said, and they don’t have their job to support their family, themselves or meet their financial goal, it’s hard for them to maintain sobriety.

Great Lakes Recover has resources such as telehealth, where patients can speak with their counselors over Zoom or telephone calls. They also have medication assistant treatment for opioids.

If your loved one is struggling with substance abuse, it’s best to just be there for them.

“Just tell them, I care about you,” Olson said. “Your recovery is important to me. I want to make sure that you’re healthy and I want to make sure you have what you need. Is there anything I can do?”

Anyone in recovery is encouraged to reach out to Great Lakes Recovery for counseling or Narcotics Anonymous (NA) or Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) for support.

