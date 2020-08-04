Slow warming each passing afternoon

High pressure slowly regains control over Upper Michigan’s weather Tuesday. A north wind off Lake Superior will keep nuisance light rain showers centered over north-central UP through late-morning. Temperatures will stay rather cool for early-August. Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy early with nuisance light morning showers tapering off by lunchtime.

Highs: mainly 60s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

Highs: centered around 70, warmest over western sections

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, a small chance of scattered showers mainly south

Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to around 80

Plan on a warmer and much more humid weekend. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late Saturday into Sunday.

