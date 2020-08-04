Advertisement

President Trump grants Gov. Whitmer’s request to extend Michigan National Guard COVID-19 assistance through end of 2020

Michigan National Guard performing COVID-19 test on a person. WLUC File Photo.
By Press Release
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after President Trump granted her request that he authorize the use of Michigan National Guard forces for COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020. Title 32 authority, which allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was previously set to expire on August 21 due to a deadline set by the Trump Administration.

“Since COVID-19 was first discovered in our state, the Michigan National Guard has been a crucial part of our emergency response, from conducting testing and screening, distributing personal protective equipment, and assisting at food banks across the state” said Governor Whitmer. “Our dedicated guardsmen and women will continue to be a crucial part of our recovery efforts moving forward. I thank the president for granting my request, and implore him to work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects American families, frontline workers, and small business owners. The only way we will get through this is if leaders in the federal government put partisan games aside and work together to save lives.”

Governor Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump on July 10 requesting that the president authorize the use of Michigan National Guard forces for COVID-19 response through December 31, 2020.

While Title 32 had been funded at 100 percent federal expense, the President has imposed a 25 percent state cost share from August 21 to December 31, 2020.  

“While I am grateful for the extension, the president’s decision to federally fund Guard activities at only 75% leaves states across the country with an additional cost when we’re already facing severe holes in our state budgets. We need the president and Congress to work together in a bipartisan way to support states like Michigan.”

