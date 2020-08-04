Advertisement

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team awards remaining $1.5M in grants for municipal airport PFAS testing

Five Upper Michigan locations received $895K in funding.
PFAS testing at airports.
PFAS testing at airports.(WLUC)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) Tuesday announced it has awarded the remaining $1.5 million in grant funding to municipal airport operators to support monitoring and testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination.

Grants were awarded to the following airports after the second round of requests for proposals (U.P. airports):

  • Battle Creek Executive - $196,093
  • Houghton County Memorial - $196,111
  • Gogebic/Iron County - $196,220
  • Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International - $196,250
  • Capital Region International - $196,250
  • Negaunee – (former) Marquette County Regional - $160,925
  • Chippewa County International - $117,750
  • Sawyer International - $224,000 (originally submitted in the first round)

The grant recipients were current or former Part 139 commercial service airports in Michigan that have used or are suspected to have used Class B Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) to comply with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements. Federal, state and military aviation facilities were not eligible for the grant funding, although co-located municipal airport operations could apply.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is overseeing the grant program and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes,and Energy (EGLE) is providing technical assistance

For additional questions about the awarded grants, contact Steve Houtteman, MDOT Aeronautics, at HouttemanS@Michigan.gov.

PFAS are a large group of man-made chemicals that have been used in many consumer and industrial products, such as non-stick cookware, waterproof fabrics and firefighting foam.

