Marquette Lions Club to collect bottles, cans Saturday to support community projects

Club members will be collecting plastic bottle and can donations on Saturday, August 8, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at Lions Lakeside Park.
Meijer estimates Michigan residents have about $65 million worth of 10-cent bottle deposits to redeem. (WJRT)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club is accepting bottle and can donations, among other things, to benefit community projects.

According to the Lions Club, club members will be collecting plastic bottle and can donations (no glass accepted) on Saturday, August 8, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at Lions Lakeside Park. They will also be collecting eye glasses and hearing aids.

The entrance to Lions Lakeside Park is located at the intersection of Fisher Street and South Front Street. Lions will direct you through the park for drop-off.

The Lions are asking the public to please stay in your vehicle, as a masked volunteer will remove the contributions from your vehicle.

Current state guidelines recommend that anyone in the car wear a mask while dropping off donations.

Anyone with questions may call Lion Mary at 906-250-1596.

