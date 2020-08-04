Advertisement

Marquette Co. Health Department explains interpretation of new coronavirus order for indoor bars

The order from Gov. Whitmer has raised questions as bars remain open.
Generic Alcohol Picture from MGN online.
Generic Alcohol Picture from MGN online.(MGN)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The new executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that limits indoor bar service in Upper Michigan has raised questions.

Whitmer’s order, which aims to curb the spread of coronavirus, took effect at 12:01 a.m. July 31. Some Marquette County bars closed while others remained open.

The Marquette County Health Department explained how it’s interpreting the order.

How is MCHD addressing E.O. 2020-160 with regard to bars operating?:

1. MCHD continues to perform inspections of bars citing violations where appropriate.

2. MCHD fields specific questions from bar operators providing operational guidance on a daily basis.

3. MCHD will respond to and fully investigate specific complaints regarding violations of E.O. 2020-160 on an individual basis.

Understanding the requirements of E.O. 2020-160:

1. Bars are NOT required to close.

2. Only bars that have generated revenue of more than 70% in gross receipts in 2019 from alcohol sales are prohibited from serving for indoor consumption.

3. All bars can remain open to serve for outdoor or off premises consumption.

4. E.O. 2020-160 does not specify a specific source form which revenue must be generated in consideration of the 70% gross revenue.  The gross revenue figure includes revenue from all sources.  This can include the sale of food products, apparel, Keno tickets and other potential sources of revenue.

5. Many bars claim greater than 30% from other revenue sources such as food sales and keno machines… Even if this figure were not met, they could remain open for off premise our outdoor consumption.

6. Some brew pubs are actually canning and bottling facilities that wholesale alcohol to grocery stores and other retail outlets.  In these instances, on-site consumption of alcohol is nowhere near 70% of the brewpubs revenue as the bottling and canning operations is considered revenue outside of this figure.

The Bottom Line:

E.O. 2020-160 is not what it appears on the surface.  The only way to determine a specific violation of E.O. 2020-160 is to investigate on a case by case basis.  This may in some instance require a financial audit of 2019 accounting documents prior to making a determination.  However, even if a facility is in violation of E.O. 2020-160 the facility would not be required to closed because they could still legally sell alcohol for outdoor or off premise consumption and can also continue to sell food, keno tickets and other revenue generating items. 

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iron Mountain city council approves tax exemption for Boss Snowplow’s expansion

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This will provide a 50% reduction in local property taxes for up to 12 years.

News

Caring for home health and hospice patients during covid-19 pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Home health and hospice care providers adapt to treating patients amid covid-19 pandemic, working to ensure patient and staff safety.

News

U.P. Foster Closet opens new location

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
There are other U.P. Foster Closets in Marquette, Dickinson and Delta counties.

News

Polls ready for primary as cities work to ensure safety

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Cities and townships work to ensure worker and voter safety ahead of Michigan primary election Tuesday, August 4.

Latest News

News

Businesses react to Wisconsin mask requirements

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
In Menominee, Michigan, people have been required to wear masks since last month.

News

Invest UP CEO raises concerns over Gov. Whitmer’s newest restrictions

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
In the article, Fittante raises skepticism over the decision, saying the current case data is inconsistent with the tighter restrictions in our region. This disconnect makes him concerned about what further restrictions might come next. While Fittante shares Governor Whitmer’s desire to keep Michiganders safe, he also believes business should be able to operate under current conditions.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 15 hours ago

Opening UP

Deadline to apply for restart grants approaching

Updated: 15 hours ago
The deadline for Restart Grant applications is 11:59 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, August 5.

News

No injuries in Marquette fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
No injuries in Marquette fire

News

City of Marquette releases information on Election Day polling access

Updated: 15 hours ago
Only the lower level of city hall will be open Tuesday for city voters in Precincts 1, 2 and 3.