Marquette BLP approves rate reduction for customers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Aug. 4 the Marquette Board of Light and Power approved a utility rate decrease for its customers.

Under the approved decrease, customers will see an average rate reduction of 3.7 percent per household. This recommended change was recommended to the board last week by Utility Financial Solutions, who administered a rate study for the Marquette BLP.

“Being that we’re a not for profit, and our mission is to charge our ratepayers based on our actual costs and treat everybody fairly, we’re proposing that the rates be adjusted downward, which is great news for our ratepayers,” said Tom Tourville, Marquette BLP Board of Directors.

This rate reduction must now go to the Marquette City Commission for approval. 30 days after their approval, this rate reduction can go into effect for Marquette BLP customers. The hope is this change can be finalized in October 2020.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.