Many precautions taken at polling locations in Dickinson County

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) -Polling locations in Dickinson County on Tuesday, had many precautions in place. Most workers wore masks, face shields and gloves. The tables were spread apart, and touch-points we’re limited. Many of the voters also wore masks.

Two Quinnesec residents Stephen and Lydia Roe said they were not worried at all, to vote in person, as so many precautions were taken.

“Oh they were. I wasn’t worried in the least about that. I wore a mask in there. I want everybody to get out and vote, actually and I want to be here in person to do it,” said Stephen Roe.

“They were very cautious, they gave me a pen which is mine to keep. They we’re clean, we stepped in, followed the rules and I voted and I’m glad I did it in person,” said Lydia Roe.

There were also designated doors for entering and exiting buildings. Most polling locations may take similar safety steps in November.

